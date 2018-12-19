Uber can resume self-driving car tests in Pennsylvania

Pavlo Conchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Uber got Pennsylvania's thumbs-up to continue its self-driving car tests there.

This comes nine months after one of the ride-hailing company's autonomous vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona.

The company confirmed via email that it received a letter of authorization from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. However, Uber noted that its self-driving operations haven't resumed yet and didn't offer a timeline for them.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation's authorization arrived Monday, Uber said in its email.

"Pennsylvania is significantly invested in the safe and efficient development of automated technology," the authorization stated. "Uber's application met the requirements of our guidance that we issued this year."

In November, Uber updated its autonomous vehicle policy to require two safety drivers in each car after a police report concluded that the Uber-branded Volvo XC90's lone driver was watching The Voice to her phone at the time of the Arizona accident.

Uber is lagging behind Waymo, which launched its self-driving car service in a limited capacity in Phoenix earlier this month.

