Two weeks before Feb. 20 launch, Galaxy S10 photos are popping up everywhere

With two weeks until Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S10, the leaked photos are coming at a torrential pace. And, though we won't know whether they're authentic until the company officially debuts the phone at its Feb. 20 Unpacked event in San Francisco, the new images look credible.
But they don't contain many surprises. In the handful of new photos shown below, we see what looks like the standard-size Galaxy S10 and the larger Galaxy S10 Plus. The photos show phones with very slim bezels, a front-facing "Infinity-O" hole punch camera and, on the larger phone, an elongated pill-shaped cutout that accommodates two lenses. Despite reports of a phone with six cameras, it looks like Samsung has equipped the Galaxy S10 with three rear-facing cameras in addition to a flash module and what WinFuture says is a heart rate monitor. The only real new details to emerge in the past few days relate to color -- we've now seen a phone with a pearly white finish and two models labeled "Ceramic Black" and "Prism Black."
In the weeks before a new phone is introduced, case and accessory makers often get access to the device's final dimensions. With these, they're able to create "dummy" phones that look like the finished product, and which may even have some limited electronic capabilities. We are now squarely in that period for the Galaxy S10. Here a handful of images that have appeared online over the past few hours:
