Two appointed to cybersecurity panel

The governor of Maryland and the CEO of Stanford Hospital have been selected to join a national advisory panel on cybersecurity. The White House on Monday announced that Gov. Robert L. Ehrlich Jr. and Martha Marsh will be appointed to the National Infrastructure Advisory Council.

President George W. Bush created the council by executive order a month after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It is charged with providing advice on "the security of information systems for critical infrastructure" in areas such as banking, finance, transportation, energy, manufacturing and emergency government services.