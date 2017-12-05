Twitter’s top talked-about movies this year

When you need that perfect take describing how you feel about something in 140 characters (more now, whether for better or worse), Twitter rarely lets you down.

The social network revealed its 2017 best of list on Tuesday, which highlighted just how dark of a year it really was. Tweets about disasters and politics topped the most popular rankings.

On the subject of movies, TV shows and streaming shows, however, the tone was less somber. This year brought a bundle of movies and shows that were not only good, they were quotable, memeable, powerful and ripe for picking apart.

For a look on the lighter side, let's dive into the movies Twitter users loved to tweet about most.

"Remember who you are." The Black Panther and Lion King parallel. Wow. #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/Zn3VPa2YS6 — UrbanNoize2 (@UrbanNoize2) October 16, 2017

"Black Panther" doesn't come out until February next year, but the hype is already strong. That's partly because Chadwick Boseman of "Get On Up" and "Marshall" will bring life to T'Challa or Black Panther, the first black mainstream comic book hero, created in 1966 by Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby. We spoke to Boseman about his role as king of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, the world's most technologically advanced, and secretive, country.

why does he look like tommy wiseau lmao “it’s bullshit i did not hit her i did nooot oh hi thor” pic.twitter.com/I5mwRKI2FJ — big milk 🎄 10 (@tiesilencer) October 26, 2017

"Thor: Ragnarok", the third in Marvel's Thor series, brought an unknown quantity to Hollywood. Taika Waititi, a director from New Zealand, stepped into the Marvel Universe with a just handful of indie comedies under his belt. The Thor movies, which do have fish-out-of-water comedy elements, weren't known for jokes. When a movie bursting with Waititi's trademark charm and humour came to cinemas, that changed. "Thor: Ragnarok" mined every moment for its comic potential, and fan reactions on Twitter tapped a similar vein.

#JusticeLeague’s Steppenwolf is the worst comic book movie villain of all time and not even Malekith the Accursed comes close. pic.twitter.com/gU59uaT4Ud — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) November 16, 2017

"Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", a blockbuster from 2016 that assembled a squad of DC's comic book heroes, didn't fare so well with critics and most fans. So the next superhero team-up from DC, "Justice League", saw a rush of Twitter reactions spreading the word on whether the film was better than its sibling. Our takeaway was positive, despite some flaws. Aside from reviews, the biggest stir on Twitter came at the hand of joint screenwriter Joss Whedon. He liked a Tweet from Joanna Robinson, a writer for Vanity Fair, giving villain Steppenwolf an unfavourable review. Fans, Whedon would discover, noticed, and they weren't pleased.

Hey Steve, which is the Spiderman poster file you want sent to print, is it SpideyFinal or SpideyRoughLayoutDONOTSEND.psd? pic.twitter.com/yLk4DIC0Gw — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) May 24, 2017

Superhero movies have done well on Twitter's best of list. "Spider-Man: Homecoming" took the webslinging hero back to his roots, skipping the origin story that had been retread in previous reboots. While the teenage Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, landed the fun, lighter take on the character, fans noticed another lighter hand -- on one of the film's promotional posters. Many suggested another round of Photoshop edits.

2016 vs 2017 pic.twitter.com/bbxQdMoLIh — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) May 4, 2017

"The Handmaid's Tale", an adaption of Margaret Atwood's 1985 dystopian novel, made huge waves for streaming service Hulu. The series won eight Emmy awards, including Outstanding Drama Series, making it the first series on a streaming platform to do so. The story, following the ramifications for women in a world where conservative religious values are taken to the extreme, hit close to home for many Twitter users in 2017.

Stranger Things 2 but instead of their moms taking pictures of them in their ghostbusters costume, it’s Steve — gracemas (@maxsIucas) October 30, 2017

"Stranger Things" soared as one of the most popular shows to debut last year and it didn't disappoint with its second season in 2017. Among the positive reviews, one character in particular enjoyed newfound popularity. Last year's anti-hero Steve Harrington, played by Joe Keery, teamed up with some of the younger characters this year in fighting monsters from the Upside Down. His efforts warmed the hearts of many Twitter users.

I've lived to see my childhood princesses become generals. pic.twitter.com/CjVyYt1c4T — Evan "Nazis Are Shite" Matyas 🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🦄🎵 (@EvanMatyas) June 5, 2017

"Wonder Woman", the only movie to star a female superhero in recent years, wrote one of the biggest success stories movie-wise in 2017. The film, directed by Patty Jenkins, leapfrogged the negative baggage of its predecessor in the DC family, "Batman v Superman", to score big at the box office and with fans.

NO WONDER WHITE MEN ARE SO OBSCENELY CONFIDENT ALL THE TIME I SAW ONE WOMAN HERO MOVIE AND I'M READY TO FIGHT A THOUSAND DUDES BAREHANDED — nutmeg 🌰🌿 (@megsauce) June 4, 2017

On that note, we say goodbye to 2017. May 2018 bring a force of good tweets.

