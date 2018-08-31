Twitter's Dorsey testifies before House Energy and Commerce Committee: Watch live Sept. 5

Round 2 of Silicon Valley's Capitol Hill hearings is now reaching the House of Representatives.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will be speaking before the House's Energy and Commerce Committee following his testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence earlier in the day. Unlike his testimony in the House, Dorsey answered the Senate's questions along with Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Google parent Alphabet's media-shy CEO Larry Page.

The House committee's title for the hearing is "Twitter: Transparency and Accountability," which suggests it'll revolve around the debate over whether Silicon Valley companies, based in the historically liberal San Francisco Bay Area, are unfairly censoring conservative voices. Earlier in August, for example, Apple, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify and other tech firms banned the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and much of his Infowars online publication from their services after he touched off harassment campaigns aimed at mass shooting victims and their families. President Donald Trump has also spoken out on this issue, using a hashtag, #StopTheBias.

The committee is also likely to discuss Russian interference in US elections, an issue that the Senate Intelligence Committee plans to discuss earlier in the day. The Senate committee is still investigating Russia's efforts to disrupt the 2016 presidential election, but tech companies have also identified and shut down hundreds of accounts attempting to interfere with the US midterm elections being held Nov. 6.

But don't expect all the questions to focus on those topics. When Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified on Capitol Hill in April, after acknowledging that up to 87 million users' information may've been sold to the political consultancy Cabridge Analytica, lawmakers asked about data collection practices and privacy.

When?

Wednesday, Sept. 5: 1:30 p.m. ET, 10:30 a.m. PT.

Where?

The event itself is happening on Capitol Hill in Washington.

The event itself is happening on Capitol Hill in Washington. The CNET team will be there on the ground covering it live.

