Twitter probes deep into WikiLeaks' CIA hacking dump

AFP/Getty Images

In case you missed the news the CIA might be using your TV to spy on you, a peek at Twitter could help get you up to speed.

The social network was all over WikiLeaks' Tuesday bombshell of thousands of documents it says were taken from the agency. It's not clear how WikiLeaks got the data, which it dubbed "Vault 7," but the release features more than 8,700 documents and files.

The contents prompted an onslaught of opinion, ideas and theories of the data, whose authenticity has yet to be confirmed. CNET hasn't been able to authenticate the documents and CIA spokesman Jonathan Liu said, in an email, "We do not comment on the authenticity or content of purported intelligence documents."

Nonetheless, #Vault7 was a top trending topic on Twitter. WikiLeaks's own tweets, which explain how it got the information, have been retweeted thousands of times:

Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor who leaked documents detailing spy programs to journalists in 2013, was among those tweeting as he scanned the WikiLeaks documents.

Snowden later tweeted, "It may not feel like it, but computer security is getting better."

Then there's this thread by noted University of North Carolina sociology professor Zeynep Tufecki, who focuses on cybersecurity, tried tweeting some explanations, as well as some advice.

The CIA didn't tweet about the document dump. But the organization, which calls itself the country's "first line of defense," did tweet out its artifact of the week. The antique spycraft: An "Escape & Evasion Survival Kit."

Meanwhile, oft-quoted political strategist Harlan Hill, a Democrat who supported Donald Trump for president, called for more government oversight of the CIA from the White House:

And, of course, Twitter being Twitter, there were at least a few humorous reactions to the news. No surprise, at least one featured a cat: