Twitter updates mobile app to screen for porn-like content

Twitter's latest update to mobile apps for iOS and Android adds a warning label to any questionable media attached to a tweet, All Things D discovered on Wednesday.

If Twitter has determined that an image or video is "sensitive media," also known as "nudity, violence or medical procedures," the app will bring up a message that users will have to click through to see the media. The particular media that All Things D came across was a tame photo of Al Sharpton and his new girlfriend. Twitter didn't explain how it determines if an image or video is potentially not safe for viewing.

"The following media may contain sensitive material. Your Tweet media settings are configured to inform you when media may be sensitive," reads the message. You can then click "View," or "Always show me sensitive media."

The new feature came with Twitter's latest mobile update in July and can be changed in your settings. Conveniently, you can also mark your own media as sensitive in the settings, so Twitter can warn people before they click on any images or videos you tweet.