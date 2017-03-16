Twitter, Turner and CBS Sports launch NCAA pregame show

Getty Images

Twitter is teaming up with Turner Sports and CBS Sports to stream a 30-minute pregame show focusing on college basketball fans' take on the NCAA Tournament on the social network.

The show, NCAA March Madness Now, will begin on Thursday and Friday on Twitter featuring game predictions, celebrity tweets, fan polls and office pools.

The show's hosts are Noah Coslov and former college and pro basketball standout Jarvis Hayes during the opening round of the tourney. They will be joined by former All-America and NBA All-Star Caron Butler during Final Four weekend in Phoenix next month. Turner and CBS are broadcast partners of this year's tournament.

CBS is the parent of CNET.

Twitter's latest live-stream sports venture comes a day after announcing it will be airing a weekly National Lacrosse League game for the next two seasons. The platform, which is struggling to grow beyond its 319 million active monthly users, has streamed the National Football League, National Hockey League, pro boxing and eSports. Twitter also has a content deal with the NBA.