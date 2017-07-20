Twitter says no executive privilege for Trump tweets

NurPhoto/Getty Images

Are there different rules for President Trump when it comes to his controversial, bombastic and often abusive tweeting? Twitter says no.

When a group of journalists asked about it earlier this week, the social network's head of trust and safety Del Harvey, said there's no double standard regarding Trump, according to Recode.

"We have processes in place to deal with whomever the person may be, we try to be as consistent as possible, as scalable as possible, and there's always all sorts of context and other things that come into play that make it impossible to comment on hypotheticals as is," she said while talking about Twitter's progress on curbing abusive behavior.

"The rules are the rules, we enforce them the same way for everybody."

Hmmm. Harvey's eyebrow-raising response comes as a recent poll suggests the president should lay off Twitter and calls to ban on Trump's tweets. Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has said repeatedly that Trump's presence (and his 34.2 million followers) on the platform is "really important."

Trump's also good for Twitter's business. Twitter executives have said the platform's spike to 328 million users is due to its increasing political presence, specifically mentioning a Trump bump. Does this mean that Trump's July 3 tweet showing him clotheslining CNN doesn't fall into Twitter's category of abusive behavior?

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.