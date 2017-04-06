Twitter sues US government after order over anti-Trump account

Screenshot by Alfred Ng/CNET

Twitter is suing the US government to prevent the Trump administration from forcing it to reveal who's running an anti-Trump account.

In a lawsuit filed Thursday, Twitter says an arm of the Department of Homeland Security used a "limited-purpose investigatory tool" in an effort to unmask the identity of the one or more people behind @ALT_USCIS, an account that criticizes the administration's management of US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The account is one of dozens "alternative" government agency accounts that sprung up Donald Trump was inaugurated as the country's 45th president. Other alt-accounts include AltUSNatParkService, which bills itself as "The #Resistance team against #AltFacts#FauxNews #FauxScience," and RogueNASA, "The unofficial "Resistance" team of NASA."

According to the Twitter's lawsuit (pdf), US Customs and Border Protection, another part of the DHS, issued on March 14 a summons to Twitter demanding the social network release records that would lead to the account's owners. It says the order is unlawful and must be dismissed.

"Permitting CBP to pierce the pseudonym of the @ALT_USCIS account would have a grave chilling effect on the speech of that account in particular and on the many other 'alternative agency' accounts that have been created to voice dissent to government policies," Twitter wrote in its lawsuit.

Twitter declined to comment further for this story. The DHS declined to comment. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

