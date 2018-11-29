After six years in operation, a fake Twitter account with more than a million followers for Russian President Vladimir Putin was suspended.
Twitter tweeted Wednesday that it received information from Russian officials that the account was spurious, and that it suspended it for violating the company's policy against impersonation.
Twitter declined to comment further.
The account has been active since 2012. The BBC noted that even it had featured the account in news stories, believing it was real. The account did not have a blue verified badge.
Twitter shuts down fake Putin account with over 1M followers
