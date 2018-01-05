Twitter says Trump, other world leaders can tweet what they want

Getty Images

Twitter isn't going to put a leash on President Donald Trump anytime soon.

The social network announced in a blog post Friday that it will not block or remove controversial tweets from world leaders and elected officials, even when they otherwise break the site's rules.

Censoring them "would hide important information people should be able to see and debate," the company wrote in an unsigned blog post. The company added that removing their tweets "would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions."

The announcement Twitter's latest attempt to walk a fine line between how high profile people to use its service and its sometimes strict community standards. The most clear-cut example is Trump, whose sometimes inflammatory tweets have ignited debate about how the company enforces its rules that ban actions like harassment and death threats.

The company said it wanted to "share our stance" in response to recent discussion about what those officials can say on the platform. But Twitter apparently is reinforcing what it said in late September after defending why it didn't remove a series of controversial tweets from Trump about North Korea that those country's officials interpreted as a "declaration of war."

"We hold all accounts to the same rules, and consider a number of factors when assessing whether tweets violate our rules. Among the considerations is 'newsworthiness' and whether a tweet is of public interest,'" the company said in a series of tweets.

The company declined to comment further. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

Months of debate

In September, Trump took to Twitter to threaten war with North Korea, a country of more than 25 million. That tweet set off a debate online about whether Twitter should enforce its rules, and either pull down the Tweet or deactivate his account. The company responded that it applies different rules to "newsworthy" tweets.

Trump's controversial twitter habits extend beyond what he says. The president also has blocked people who criticize him, leading to a lawsuit on the grounds that the US constitution's first amendment allows people unfettered rights to petition their government.

At least when it comes to Twitter, the company is saying it will hold Trump, other world leaders, their militaries and governments to a different standard, allowing them to effectively do as they please on the service.

On Friday, Twitter said it reviews tweets from those officials within the political context and will enforce its rules as they see fit.

"We work hard to remain unbiased with the public interest in mind," the company said.

This is a developing story...

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.