Twitter reacts to the CES 2018 blackout

CES 2018 began with pouring rain, which turned into floods in parking areas and casino drop-off points, but nobody could have guessed what would happen on Wednesday. The Las Vegas Convention Center suffered a major blackout that shut down its Central Hall and parts of the North Hall as well. It lasted for nearly two hours, as security ushered people out of affected areas.
Obviously, it was a nightmare scenario for exhibitors, especially in the Central Hall where most of the biggest names in TVs and other top tech companies congregate to display their wares. But as should be expected, the irony of the biggest tech trade show in the world suddenly losing power was not lost on Twitter users.
CTA responded through its Twitter account by reporting it was aware of the blackout:
But the reactions from tech media and others on Twitter were fun, starting with our very own Brian Tong:
Companies were also having fun with it, despite the chaos:
But people who were watching it all unfold on the Internet had some of the best tweets:
Maybe this will help:
