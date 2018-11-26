Twitter reactions to NASA Mars landing are out of this world

Twitter is often a horrible grouse-fest of political anger and trolling. But on Monday, tweeters put their venom aside as NASA's first Mars landing in six years brought out the best of the medium.

The InSight mission, launched on May 5, 2018, touched down successfully, to the relief of millions. The mission will study the early evolution of terrestrial planets, NASA says.

The recorded reaction in NASA's control room inspired many of the tweets.

Deadspin columnist and author Drew Magary wrote, "Every day should include video footage of a control room filled with scientists somewhere erupting in joy."

Every day should include video footage of a control room filled with scientists somewhere erupting in joy — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) November 26, 2018

My office is like that when I bring in donuts. — Kevin S (@kevspind) November 26, 2018

Congratulations to NASA once again! This time, we didn't see one Intellivision game being played on anyone's screen in Mission Control, which we think is a first. #focus pic.twitter.com/CCOPkiBsCl — Intv Prime (@IntvPrime) November 26, 2018

Two NASA workers delivered an on-camera handshake that soared to new levels of complexity.

Our @NASAInSight spacecraft stuck the #MarsLanding!



Its new home is Elysium Planitia, a still, flat region where it’s set to study seismic waves and heat deep below the surface of the Red Planet for a planned two-year mission. Learn more: https://t.co/fIPATUugFo pic.twitter.com/j0hXTjhV6I — NASA (@NASA) November 26, 2018

NASA with the illest handshake. In our newsroom, we just snap an Oreo in half. #MarsLanding #InSight pic.twitter.com/8Yb0681x1H — Nina Lin (@nlinphoto) November 26, 2018

I'd probably break something if I tried moves like that — Nina Lin (@nlinphoto) November 26, 2018

The silly high-five/dance was the absolute best. — KarriGJ (@karrigj) November 26, 2018

One NASA worker shot to the head of the class with his classy hat.

Hahahahahaha this guy with the hat pic.twitter.com/L3wGKRFu39 — Dr. Jarvis Best (@jarvis_best) November 26, 2018

Assuming the NASA guy wearing a hat is their Chief Space Detective. #MarsInSight — Just Brian 🇨🇦 (@Cultisto) November 26, 2018

As a journalist it's my duty to ask how long that NASA handshake was practiced. Also why was there a single guy wearing a hat, a fedora no less. #MarsLanding — Keaton (@ChirpinParaKeat) November 26, 2018

JPL Hat Guy is this mission's Mohawk Guy. https://t.co/Pd76yABcg3 — D. Stamos/Helodriver (@SpacecoastPix) November 26, 2018

Naturally, the first photo snapped by NASA InSight drew plenty of attention, even if it wasn't quite clear what we were looking at.

Actually, the photo shows part of the lander and what is likely a collection of dust particles clinging to a dust cover over the camera -- but Twitter users quickly compared the image to everything from a chocolate pudding parfait to "Guinness in a dirty glass."

📸 Wish you were here! @NASAInSight sent home its first photo after #MarsLanding:



InSight’s view is a flat, smooth expanse called Elysium Planitia, but its workspace is below the surface, where it will study Mars’ deep interior. pic.twitter.com/3EU70jXQJw — NASA (@NASA) November 26, 2018

It has been confirmed:



MARS IS A GIANT SEASONED FRY!

ALL HANDS ON DECK!!

SPACE TOURISM IS A GO!!!



*furiously building some sort of space rocket*

(please help, @NASA... and congrats 😁😁) — Checkers & Rally's (@CheckersRallys) November 26, 2018

Isn't that Guinness in a dirty glass? — Cathy Schofield #FBPE (@InaudibleMum) November 26, 2018

$828 million, and no one sprung for a windshield wiper? — Earl Fando (@earlfando) November 26, 2018

Tell matt damon to clean the lens...im sure hes close by — Krakenmare (@Krakenmare1) November 26, 2018

Get an iPhone bro — Matthew Morgan (@MatthewtheMomo) November 26, 2018

Fake, this is me opening my garlic bread pizza. — John (@TomCash01) November 26, 2018

Awesome.... um, please tell me you also equipped InSight with wipers. pic.twitter.com/w0N2qVgzXp — dowatuc (@dowatuc) November 26, 2018

The mission itself has a very personal Twitter account, @NasaInSight, which gives a voice to the expedition. So far, the mission has explained the reason for its hazy first photo (a lens cover that will later be removed), thanked Vice-President Mike Pence for his congratulations, and happily declared Mars its new home.

My first picture on #Mars! My lens cover isn’t off yet, but I just had to show you a first look at my new home. More status updates:https://t.co/tYcLE3tkkS #MarsLanding pic.twitter.com/G15bJjMYxa — NASAInSight (@NASAInSight) November 26, 2018