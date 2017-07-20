Enlarge Image Peter Strain

Better late than never.

After years of struggling to manage abusive tweets, Twitter says it's made some short-term progress tackling the problem.

The social network said Thursday it's been clamping down on abusive tweeters 10 times faster than it did a year ago. The company declined to say how many accounts it's disciplined. But its efforts appear to be making the community more hospitable, with the company saying fewer repeat offenders and fewer users tapping features to shut off abusive tweeters, like through "blocking" one another's accounts.

These updates are part of Twitter's ongoing attempts to curb abusive behavior and convince people it's succeeding. Since January, it has given its 328 million monthly active users more options to combat harassment, either by muting abusive tweeters or reporting them to Twitter.

This strategy began late last year after Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO, solicited suggestions for improving the site. Some people asked for relatively benign features, like the ability to edit a tweet. But Dorsey was also barraged with requests to cut down on harassment, after years of the problem running rampant on the service. Last year was when some particularly ugly episodes happened, including a hate mob attacking Leslie Jones, the star of a new "Ghostbusters" film, that summer.

Twitter's renewed focus on harassment issues is a "completely different mindset" from several years ago, said Danielle Citron, a University of Maryland law professor who studies hate on the internet. Back then, unchecked mobs led to hate campaigns, such as in the 2014 attacks against video game critics that came to be known as #GamerGate. Now, Citron is part of Twitter's Trust and Safety Council, a group of more than 60 organizations and experts working to prevent abuse and hateful rhetoric.

Last month, the group convened for a two-day summit at Twitter's San Francisco headquarters, where they went through examples on what tweets are considered intimidating, abusive and just flat out hate speech. And they discussed what to do about them while also protecting users' freedom of expression, said Citron, who has worked with Twitter in various capacities over the years.

"We are having some tough and meaningful discussions, but it's also showing that Twitter is making some progress and responding much faster to abuse," she said. "I find it hopeful."

Part of Twitter's seeming improvements come from how it's approaching problematic users. For example, the company's begun using a feature that limits an account, meaning those users can send tweets only to their followers and not anyone else on Twitter, typically for 12 hours. Twitter said those limited accounts cause 25 percent fewer reports of abuse. Additionally, about 65 percent of those limited accounts do not become repeat offenders.

Here's a tweet of getting a limited account warning looks like:

Twitter is now your digital daddy.

According to @faggotfriday, it's put him on the naughty step for 12 hours. pic.twitter.com/sGK97nV1k1 — Harmful Opinions 🚬 (@HarmfulOpinions) February 15, 2017

Another problem Twitter struggles with is when hate mobs attack other users they otherwise aren't connected with. Initially, the only way to stop this behavior was by reporting these users to Twitter or blocking their accounts. Twitter has since begun offering new features to "mute" people with new accounts or those who follow behaviors of accounts designed to torment others.

These efforts appear to be working. Twitter said the number of strangers who block one another's account has dropped 40 percent in the last four months.

"While there is still much work to be done, people are experiencing significantly less abuse on Twitter today than they were six months ago," Ed Ho, Twitter's vice president of engineering, wrote in a blog post.

