Twitter offers profile peeks in timeline test

Twitter is testing a feature that would make it easier to check out an account without leaving your timeline.
The social network said Wednesday that a small portion of iOS users can now tap any handle in a tweet to see a preview of an account. From there, they can choose to tap "follow," then jump right back to their timeline.
"We want you to know who is behind the accounts that appear on your timeline," the company tweeted. "With this experiment, we're working to make it easier to learn who is behind an account."
A Twitter representative said the experiment will roll out to Android users soon.
