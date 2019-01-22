Twitter is getting some new tricks

Guillaume Payen/SOPA Images/Getty Images

Twitter is getting a whole new look.

The popular social media platform tweeted on Tuesday that "a new twitter.com is coming." Changes include new tricks, such as quick keyboard shortcuts, a new emoji button and upgraded trends.

A new https://t.co/fHiPXozBdO is coming.



Some of you got an opt-in to try it now. Check out the emoji button, quick keyboard shortcuts, upgraded trends, advanced search, and more. Let us know your thoughts! pic.twitter.com/G8gWvdHnzB — Twitter (@Twitter) January 22, 2019

If you received an opt-in message, you can try these changes now.

The social media platform has been upgrading its features recently. In December, Twitter rolled out a simpler way for users to switch between a display of tweets chosen by an algorithm or the most recent tweets from accounts they follow.

Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.