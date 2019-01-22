Twitter is getting a whole new look.
The popular social media platform tweeted on Tuesday that "a new twitter.com is coming." Changes include new tricks, such as quick keyboard shortcuts, a new emoji button and upgraded trends.
If you received an opt-in message, you can try these changes now.
The social media platform has been upgrading its features recently. In December, Twitter rolled out a simpler way for users to switch between a display of tweets chosen by an algorithm or the most recent tweets from accounts they follow.
Twitter didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.
Discuss: Twitter is getting some new tricks
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.