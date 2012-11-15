Twitter finally adds ability to e-mail tweets

Twitter is finally adding the ability to e-mail tweets directly from the Twitter stream, a feature that's already well-established in third-party Twitter apps.
The new sharing feature is rolling out to all users in the coming weeks, Twitter announced in a blog post today.
To e-mail a tweet to someone, go to the details of the tweet and click on the "More" icon next to the reply, retweet and favorite buttons. A little box will pop up to let you add a message and your recipient's e-mail. Then hit send. (This eliminates having to cut and paste the tweet text into an e-mail yourself.)
It's a function that Twitter clients like TweetDeck (which Twitter bought) and Hootsuite have had a while, but Twitter says it's doing it now to encourage interaction with people who aren't on Twitter yet -- like your parents, or your college roommates, according to the blog.
Twitter might have just realized that sending out tweets via e-mail may actually spark people's interest in Twitter, but other apps have long understood that making it easier for people to e-mail tweets could drive people to their products.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.