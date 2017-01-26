Twitter wants you to Explore its mobile app

Up Next Peter Dinklage takes you on tech's not-too-distant mind warp

Twitter is hoping users will begin exploring more on its mobile app.

The social network said Thursday it is adding a new "Explore" tab in yet another attempt to make finding tweets and trending topics easier.

Explore's magnifying glass symbol on the app's navigation bar is replacing Twitter's much-hyped Moments feature, a lightning bolt tab which allows users to swipe through a constantly updated curated collection of tweets and videos on the most discussed topics.

The new Explore tab comes after months of testing with a select group of Twitter users in a seemingly continuous effort to make the platform less intimidating and to attract more people. Twitter's active user growth remains stagnated at 317 million.

"During our research process, people told us that the new Explore tab helped them easily find news, what's trending, and what's popular right now," product designer Angela Lam said in a blog post. "Nothing is going away -- we're just making it easier to find what you want."

The release of Explore also comes almost a month after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asked users in a series of tweets for suggestions, using the hashtag #Twitter2017. He said four major themes have emerged: protection from abuse, editing, topics and interests and conversations.

The Explore tab is currently available on iOS and will be soon for the Android operating system.

