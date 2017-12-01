As if there weren't already enough reasons to question how Twitter handles abuse on its service...

Getty Images

The social network on Friday said it's still trying to justify why it's leaving up a series of graphic anti-Muslim tweets and videos retweeted by President Donald Trump and condemned by world leaders.

"We mistakenly pointed to the wrong reason we didn't take action on the videos from earlier this week," Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted. "We're still looking critically at all of our current policies, and appreciate all the feedback."

We mistakenly pointed to the wrong reason we didn’t take action on the videos from earlier this week. We’re still looking critically at all of our current policies, and appreciate all the feedback. See our safety calendar for our plans and ship dates. https://t.co/yGytH3eskM — jack (@jack) December 1, 2017

It's the latest twist in a days-long drama around tweets sent by Jayda Fransen, the deputy leader of the far-right fringe group Britain First. The tweets included graphic videos that purported to depict Muslims beating up a man on crutches, pushing someone off a roof and destroying a statue of the Virgin Mary. But what really caused the trouble was President Trump's decision to retweet them.

Critics feared Trump's tweets could spark anti-Islam sentiments and foment violence.

People began wondering as well why the videos remained on the platform even though they appeared to violate Twitter's terms of service, which bans hateful conduct, among other things.

Dorsey in particular was grilled over the service Friday after the company initially said the president's tweets on Wednesday didn't violate its policies and were kept up "to ensure people have an opportunity to see every side of an issue" and "because we believe there is a legitimate public interest."

Among the critics was Joshua Topolsky, who heads the tech site The Outline, who asked Dorsey via Twitter if the reason Trump's tweets remained up was because the platform "desperately" needs the president to keep using it so he gets to do whatever he wants?

Dorsey tweeted back: "No, I don't."

Topolsky countered, "So you'll remove the offensive content based on your policies?"

Dorsey did not respond. A Twitter spokeswoman declined further comment.

So far, his comments have not been well received.

We mistakenly gave an excuse that nobody liked we are currently looking for new ones. We appreciate the feedback. https://t.co/XtoYHHcSgL — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 1, 2017

Earlier this year, Twitter said it won't ban Trump from its service because of its policy regarding the "newsworthiness" of his at- times controversial tweets, even if they may violate the company's policies.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about Dorsey's tweets regarding the videos.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.

Technically Incorrect: Bringing you a fresh and irreverent take on tech.