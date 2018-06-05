Twitter dissolves live video team in content reorganization push

Andrew Burton, Getty Images

Twitter has dissolved its live video team and merged the group into its content partnerships team.

The change, which was reported by Bloomberg, hints that Twitter will focus less on live streaming on its own, as the company brings it in line with the broader video and content strategy.

"Over the past year, our global content partnerships team has made significant progress in bringing the best selection of content to Twitter, helping our partners better extend, scale, market, and monetize," a Twitter spokesman said in a statement.

"To further accelerate this positive momentum, we're taking steps to streamline this organization to enable increased efficiency around the world and better align with our global strategy and vision."

Twitter's daily video views have nearly doubled in the last year, with the format making up more than half of ad revenue for the past two quarters.

In April, Twitter widened its video partnerships with media companies like ESPN, NBC and Viacom, as well as increasing the number of shows it broadcasts from 16 to 30.

Last Thursday, a bug resulted in a Beats video ad dominating the top of users' timelines, giving the audio equipment company a massive amount of exposure.

Update, 2:45 a.m. PT: Adds Twitter statement.