Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will testify before House Energy and Commerce Committee

Teresa Kroeger / Getty Images

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will testify before the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Sept. 5, the committee confirmed Friday.

"CONFIRMED: Twitter CEO @jack Dorsey will testify September 5 before E&C on the company's algorithms and content monitoring," the committee tweeted.

CONFIRMED: Twitter CEO @jack Dorsey will testify September 5 before E&C on the company’s algorithms and content monitoring. — Energy and Commerce (@HouseCommerce) August 24, 2018

"Twitter is an incredibly powerful platform that can change the national conversation in the time it takes a tweet to go viral," said House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairman Greg Walden, a Republican from Oregon, in a statement. "When decisions about data and content are made using opaque processes, the American people are right to raise concerns.

"This committee intends to ask tough questions about how Twitter monitors and polices content, and we look forward to Mr. Dorsey being forthright and transparent regarding the complex processes behind the company's algorithms and content judgement calls," he added.

Representatives from Google, Facebook and Twitter will also appear before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence on Sept. 5 to testify on election security. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are expected to appear on behalf of their respective companies.

Twitter, Google and Facebook didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

CNET's Ian Sherr contributed to this report.