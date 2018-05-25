Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey doesn't own a laptop

Francois Durand/Getty

When you're the founder one of the world's biggest social networks and CEO of a Silicon Valley giant, can you get anything done without a laptop?

@jack can.

The CEO of Twitter was in Sydney on Friday (Australia time) to talk about the company's new efforts to combat trolls and fake news and its bid to amplify the world's most important conversations. It's a big ask, and as the world starts to scrutinise the role social media has in dictating democracy and the public discourse, Jack Dorsey has a lot of work to do.

But forget all that.

When asked about the famous shot of Mark Zuckerberg's taped-over laptop webcam and whether he had any similar security tips, Dorsey was upfront.

"I don't have a laptop," he said.

He was met with stoney silence, before a single veteran newspaper journalist in the front row started laughing uncontrollably in disbelief.

"I do everything on my phone," he continued once the noise died down. "It's important to me because I turn off my notifications and for me it's one application at a time. So I just have one app up, and I can really focus on what's in front of me instead of everything coming at me as I would on a laptop."

He also said he doesn't type that much anymore, choosing to dictate instead.

At 41, Dorsey isn't as young as some of his users, but it's good to see he hasn't turned into a total suit just yet.

