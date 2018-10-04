Twin Peaks VR game focuses on the most terrifying, insane part of the show

Enlarge Image Collider Games

A virtual reality game of the TV cult classic series Twin Peaks is in the works from Collider Games and Showtime, along with series co-creator David Lynch himself.

And of course it's about the Red Room.

Twin Peaks VR will use story elements from Showtime's 2017 Twin Peaks: The Return, as well as the 1990s' two-season TV series Twin Peaks directed by David Lynch, and co-written by Lynch and Mark Frost.

The objective of the VR game is to break yourself out of the Red Room -- just like actor Kyle MacLachlan did as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper -- in order to successfully return to reality.

"Players will travel to Glastonbury Grove, only to end up in the puzzling Red Room," according to a statement from Collider. "Fans of the series will follow in the footsteps of Special Agent Dale Cooper and try to make their way back into the life they left behind."

Next weekend, #FestivalOfDisruption attendees will get to immerse in the world of #TwinPeaks, from Glastonbury Grove to the Red Room, with a first look at Twin Peaks VR! pic.twitter.com/uG6l124cGO — Twin Peaks (@SHO_TwinPeaks) October 3, 2018

The Red Room, for non-Twin Peaks fans, is like a horrifying, extra-dimensional space where characters are trapped in a nightmarish hellscape where people talk backwards and brain trees assault you. Often you might be pursued by your own doppelganger in an endless terrifying loop from which you can never escape.

So, yeah. Perfect for a VR game.

According to a tweet posted on Oct. 3 by Showtime's official Twin Peaks account, attendees of the Festival of Disruption next weekend in Los Angeles "will get to immerse in the world of Twin Peaks, from Glastonbury Grove to the Red Room, with a first look at Twin Peaks VR."

Festival of Disruption, an art and music event hosted by David Lynch, runs from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14 at The Theater at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. Proceeds from Festival of Disruption benefit the David Lynch Foundation which aims to help people use meditation techniques to heal from stress and trauma.

Twin Peaks VR is being developed for HTC Vive and Oculus Rift and will be available on Steam. No word yet on the official release date.

