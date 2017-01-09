'Twin Peaks' revival debuts in May with two-hour premiere

Apple's iPhone turns 10. Where does it go from here?

Get your donuts and coffee ready! Showtime has finally announced more details about its "Twin Peaks" revival TV series, including season length and a premiere date.

Fans can expect 18 episodes of "Twin Peaks," which will have a two-hour premiere May 21, Showtime CEO David Nevins said Monday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. (Disclosure: Showtime is owned by CBS, which is also the parent company of CNET.)

"We've seen the whole thing ... and the version of 'Twin Peaks' you're going to see is the pure-heroin version of David Lynch," said Nevins, according to multiple news reports. "I'm very excited to put that out."

Showtime did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fans needing another "Twin Peaks" fix won't have to wait long. Immediately after the first two episodes debut May 21, episodes 3 and 4 will be available via the cable channel's on-demand feature and its streaming platform.

Agent Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan) will return to the new "Twin Peaks" series. Other familiar characters coming back are Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn), Shelly Johnson (Madchen Amick), FBI Regional Bureau Chief Gordon Cole (David Lynch), Deputy Hawk (Michael Horse), Bobby Briggs (Dana Ashbrook), Deputy Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz), James Hurley (James Marshall), Denise/Dennis Bryson (David Duchovny), and Doctor Jacoby (Russ Tamblyn).

Even some characters who died in the original series -- Leland Palmer (Ray Wise) and Jacques Renault (Walter Olkewicz) -- are set to appear.

