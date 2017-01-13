'Twin Peaks' drops mysterious Agent Cooper teaser

Nintendo Switch: All the details you've been waiting for

Up Next Nintendo Switch: All the details you've been waiting for

The town of Twin Peaks is almost ready to welcome viewers back into its weird and wonderful world.

Showtime this week finally announced a premiere date of May 21 for the first of 18 episodes. The network followed that news up with a short and shrouded teaser video showcasing Agent Dale Cooper, played by returning star Kyle MacLachlan.

Showtime shared the footage on social media on Friday along with the message: "FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper...25 years, 7 months, and 3 days later." It features the iconic "Twin Peaks" theme music along with dark images of trees, what appears to be a dirt road into a forest, and Cooper stepping forward with a very serious expression on his face. It wraps up with the town's welcome sign.

Showtime is taking a very measured approach to promoting the continuation of the series. We may not get a traditional trailer for the David Lynch-helmed show. We know who's in the cast and that there will be a lot of returning characters, but other details are scarce.

At least we've learned one thing: Cooper still likes his dark suits.

Crowd Control: A crowdsourced science fiction novel written by CNET readers. Read it here.

Technically Literate: Original works of short fiction with unique perspectives on tech, exclusively on CNET. You can read them here.