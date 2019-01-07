TV manufacturer TCL offers 'youth' headphones at CES 2019

TCL is best known for its budget TVs, but the company is hoping to catch the imagination of millenials in particular with a range of headphones at CES 2019.
The company has announced five new series of headphones which cover everything from the youth market to the audiophile sector. The headphones are: the SOCL in-ears, the MTRO in/on-ears, the ACTV in-ears and the hi-fi ELIT in-ears.
The SOCL series features a "unique transparent housing with a gradient color treatment" in a choice of four bright colors paired with "powerful speaker drivers".
- SOCL100/ SOCL100BT
- SOCL200/ SOCL200BT
- SOCL300/ SOCL300BT
The MTRO line looks like it's going after Beats fans with a "powerful bass driver with extended low sound frequency" as well as a "comfort-fit noise isolating design [that] ensures the bass performance is further enhanced". The MTRO line features both in-ear and headband styles in wired and wireless options.
- MTRO100/ MTRO100BT
- MTROL200/ MTRO200BT
For active users the company has the ACTV headphone. This is an IPX4 rated (protection from sprays and splashing of water in all directions) in-ear which is made of "sweatproof materials". Both wired and wireless options use a "secure-fit" hook design.
- ACTV100
- ACTV100BT
The ELIT series are Hi-Res certified and feature in-ear designs. According to the company the "Traveler Edition" offers active noise cancellation technology "without compromising the sound quality". It offers a "long battery play time, a fast charging feature and compact foldable design".
- ELIT200
- ELIT100
- ELIT300
It's not over-stating the case to say that the headphone market is completely saturated with models right now, and so TCL will have a fight as a TV brand to get its products noticed. Especially when the company hasn't released its previously announced audio product, the TCL Roku Smart Sound Bar.
TCL's top-of-the-line ELIT headphones, along with the rest of the line, will be available by summer 2019. The wired in-ear and earbud headphones will be available Feb. 1, with the other models launching in the months following. Pricing is yet to be announced.
