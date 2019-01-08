Tuya Smart's home security system IDs faces at CES 2019

Tuya Smart

Startup Tuya Smart has brought a new Home Security System to CES 2019, which it claims can spot familiar -- and unfamiliar -- faces.

The system includes a hub and a variety of sensors that promise to keep an eye on your home for you. There's also a smart doorbell. Tuya Smart says the system incorporates facial recognition and can alert you if there's a stranger at the door.

The company claims that its facial recognition algorithms "can be put into products made by any smart home tech manufacturer" as well as being incorporated into its own security system. The Tuya Smart system works with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant as well.

Tuya Smart has not yet shared pricing or availability information for its new home security system.

