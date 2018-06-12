Turtle Beach Recon 200, Stealth 300 headsets are amped-up for battle

Turtle Beach

Its press release claims "louder is better" -- a debatable point -- but Turtle Beach's new inexpensive Stealth 300 and Recon 200 headsets are optimized for your in-game PUBG and Fortnite chatter with features like variable mic monitoring.

Features from the wireless Stealth 600 (featured in our wireless headset roundup here) trickle down to the new baby of the line, the $80 Stealth 300 for Xbox One and PS4. They incorporate the ProSpecs design for glasses wearers, memory foam cushions on the earcups, a flip-to-mute mic with variable monitoring and a rechargeable battery rated for 40 hours. Plus, the Xbox One model supports Windows Sonic for Headphones surround sound. It's slated to ship in July.

The wired Recon 200 comes in black or white to match your console, though it supports any device with a 3.5mm jack, including the Nintendo Switch and PCs. It supplies amplified audio with enhanced bass, large 40mm drivers and a flip-to-mute mic with controls for master volume and variable mic monitoring, as well as swapping between Xbox One and PS4.

Like the Stealth 300, it incorporates memory-foam-cushioned earcups, though the battery is rated for a shorter 12 hours. It's not shipping until the fall.