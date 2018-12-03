Tumblr will be porn-free starting Dec. 17

NurPhoto

If you've spent time on Tumblr, odds are you've encountered porn. A study from 2016 showed that nearly half of its users end up seeing porn on the microblogging site. But soon that will change.

On Dec. 17, Tumblr will ban all adult content. Tumblr, one of the oldest blogging platforms, defines adult content as "photos, videos, or GIFs that show real-life human genitals or female-presenting nipples, and any content -- including photos, videos, GIFs and illustrations -- that depicts sex acts."

Tumblr will allow nudity in some scenarios though. Breastfeeding and nudity in art are still okay to post.

The service, which hosts about 450 million blogs, will start sending out emails to users whose content have been flagged as adult. Once flagged, the post will be set as private and only be viewable to the poster.

Tumblr CEO Jeff D'Onofrio published a blog post describing the thought that went into the policy change. Despite the new policy, D'Onofrio recognizes that "Tumblr is also a place to speak freely about topics like art, sex positivity, your relationships, your sexuality, and your personal journey." He hopes the new policy strikes a balance between creating a safe place for everyone and self-expression.