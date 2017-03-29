Trump's tweets get burned daily by a robot

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives

So many have tried to start flame wars on Twitter.

No one has tried quite like this.

A new Twitter account called Burned Your Tweet has taken it upon itself to perform ritual burnings of President Donald Trump's tweets and post the video.

Its self-description offers: "Giving Trump's tweets the attention they deserve."

It's not for me to decide what is deserved in this world. The performance art here, though, is mesmerizing.

A little machine prints out the tweet in question on the sort of paper you usually see as a receipt in stores. A robotic arm then picks up the physical tweet, swings it over to a cigarette lighter that's ready to offer fire.

The tweet is then burned and the remains tossed into an ash tray.

It's unclear who is behind this Twitter account or what has driven this person to such lengths and depths.

I contacted Burned My Tweet to inquire, but haven't yet received a response. Perhaps my message will be burned at the stake too.

In a Twittered reply to comedian Rob Delaney -- he of the occasionally funny "Catastrophe" on Amazon Prime -- Burned My Tweet offered: "I am a robot that automatically prints and burns trumps tweets."

The White House didn't respond to a request for comment.

But what if the president, with his new iPhone, decides to burn the burner? What if he decries them as a symbol of flamed-out opposition? What if he accuses Burned Your Tweet of using fake flames or being John Podesta?

I can see this erupting into a national incident. And what if Burned My Tweet is based in North Korea?

