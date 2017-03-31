Trump's tweet supporting women appalls many

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

If you were compiling a list of America's greatest supporters of women, the president might not feature near the top.

Somehow, he has the air of a man who fixes things alone and seizes women's potential only when he's in the mood.

On Thursday night, however, he emitted a tweet that tried to redress the balance.

"Only by enlisting the full potential of women in our society will we be truly able to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain," he tweeted.

This was accompanied by a video in which the president offers a veritable eulogy to the opposite sex and utters the words about enlisting the full potential of women.

This, perhaps inevitably, enlisted the full potential of Twitter vexation. In its first four hours, Trump's tweet about women had enlisted more than 8,000 replies.

Some reminded him of the time when he boasted about grabbing women by their private parts. Some suggested that his version of enlisting the power of women was to give his daughter a job in the White House.

Some merely posed with cards that contained the words of Donald Trump. Sample: "A person who is flat-chested it's very hard to be a 10."

And, reminded journalist Allison Piwowarski, there was the time he said of former HP CEO Carly Fiorina: "Look at that face. Would anyone vote for that?"

Ever since then-Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly asked Trump pointed and relevant questions about his statements on women during the first Republican presidential debate -- "You've called women you don't like fat pigs, dogs, slobs and disgusting animals...." -- there's been a sense that the president isn't quite at one with the female spirit.

Worse, images of all-male Trumpist casts making decisions on the future of women's health haven't exactly projected an image of, well, enlisting women's power.

They've rather suggested a need to suppress women's power.

One wonders, therefore -- as is often the case with Trump tweets -- why this? And why now?

This female-friendly tweet was sent from an iPhone. Which means that it could have been the work of one of his staff. (Though the president himself has apparently also just been given a fine Apple gadget.)

The president's approval ratings hit a new low on Thursday. Might this latest tweet represent a charm offensive? Of sorts, that is.