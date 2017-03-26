Trump takes to Twitter to promise death of Obamacare

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

It was something of a Black Friday for President Donald Trump.

His attempt to push through the repeal and replace of Obamacare met the same mad, bad fate as Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

The president sprinkled a little blame on Democrats whom, oddly, he was unable to persuade to join his cause.

After sleeping on it, however, he took to his favorite instrument of optimism -- Twitter -- and sounded a newly upbeat tone.

"ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry!" he tweeted.

Those of moderately dry temperament might feel that Obamacare surviving relieves the worries of up to 24 million people who might have otherwise lost their health care.

On Twitter, however, many were focused on Trump's past tweeted pronouncements and offered them up as banners of victory.

For example, this from 2013: "Just shows that you can have all the cards and lose if you don't know what you're doing."

Then there was this from a year earlier: "'You can't con people, at least not for long. If you don't deliver the goods, people will eventually catch on.' -- The Art of The Deal."

Or these tweeted words from just a couple of weeks ago: "Despite what you hear in the press, healthcare is coming along great. We are talking to many groups and it will end in a beautiful picture!"

How we all crave a beautiful picture, just for a while at least.

Some might imagine that the president's promise of everyone huddling as one to pick up the pieces from the Healthcare Humpty smacks of high fantasy.

I fear, instead, that there will be more explosions of the rhetorical kind. Many of them will continue to be on Twitter. And many will incite unhealthy levels of shrieking response.

Indeed, on Sunday morning, the president re-emerged on Twitter to declare: "Democrats are smiling in DC that the Freedom Caucus, with the help of Club For Growth and Heritage, have saved Planned Parenthood & Ocare!" Oh, save me.