Trump tweetstorm condemns 'Russian connection non-sense'

Enlarge Image Alex Wong, Getty Images

It's been a bit of a week in government.

Rumors and accusations have flown like fireworks on July 4.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, Gen. Michael Flynn, resigned after it was revealed he had chatted to the Russian ambassador in the US about more than he'd previously let on. Which made many on Twitter wonder what the president knew and when did he know it.

This, quite naturally, led to a Wednesday morning tweetstorm from Trump.

Taking umbrage at how events were turning, the president took aim.

"The fake news media is going crazy with their conspiracy theories and blind hatred. @MSNBC & @CNN are unwatchable," his first tweet began. It ended, though, on a more elevated note: "@foxandfriends is great!"

It's a relief that there's still reality in TV media.

The president then insisted that all the intimations about his staff and their alleged intimacy with Russia were bunkum. Or, more accurately bun-kum.

"This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign," he tweeted.

Clinton clearly made many errors of quite spectacular proportions. She did, however, accuse the president of being a Russian "puppet," an accusation that still lingers.

Having pointing his Twitter fingers at the corrupt media and Clinton, Trump turned to the intelligence services.

"Information is being illegally given to the failing @nytimes & @washingtonpost by the intelligence community (NSA and FBI?). Just like Russia," he tweeted.

Oddly, the president has been dismissive of the intelligence services for some time. In January, he appeared to compare them to Nazi Germany. So now it's just like Russia?

After offering a couple more tweets, Trump reached his morning conclusion: "The real scandal here is that classified information is illegally given out by 'intelligence' like candy. Very un-American!"

There went those inverted commas again.

Neither the NSA nor the FBI immediately responded to a request for comment.

Some on Twitter were swift to point out that complaining about leaks left open the impression that the information that was leaked -- that not only Flynn, but several other Trump staffers have long had links to Russia -- was actually true.

This is, of course, just another day in a saga that contorts like Houdini. The only question is who will emerge from the twisting in one piece?



