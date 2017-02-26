Trump tweets scorn for NY Times Oscars ad (ad goes viral)

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Alex Wong, Getty Images

Weekends are for Mar-A-Lago and tweets-ad-infinitum.

This seems to be the pattern for President Donald Trump, as his stay in office enters its second month.

On Saturday, the president's Twitter feed offered an announcement that he wouldn't be attending the white House Correspondents' Dinner on April 29. This may be because the reception would likely have been less than cordial.

He also expressed (sort of) good wishes to Tom Perez, the newly elected chairman of the Democratic National Convention.

"Congratulations to Thomas Perez, who has just been named Chairman of the DNC. I could not be happier for him, or for the Republican Party!" he said.

On Sunday, however, darker tones dominated. Trump accused Perez's election of having been "rigged."

He also offered a less than flattering review of an ad the New York Times will be running during the Oscars broadcast on Sunday night.

"For first time the failing @nytimes will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation. Try reporting accurately & fairly!" he huffed.

The Times hasn't offered a flattering portrait of Trump so far. Indeed, on Sunday it published an analysis of how Trump used to be in control of New York tabloid media but struggles when it comes to the White House press corps.

As for the Times' Oscars ad, it's a simple affair. In words and sounds, it highlights the difficulties of sorting the truth from the fake and ends with the thought: "The truth is more important now than ever."

How odd that it may have once been less important. Were we more tolerant in the past? Perhaps I missed that era.

Still, the ad has already enjoyed more than 2.7 million YouTube views. It has also brought out the schism in America, with more than 5,000 downvotes countering the more than 7,500 upvotes.

I fear that this ad will be nothing compared to what will rain down upon the president from the privileged who will stand on the Oscars stage. I wonder how quickly he will tweet his ripostes.