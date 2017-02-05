Trump tweets judge should be blamed if 'something happens'

Snapchat's not just for sexting anymore

What it is to be Judge James Robart.

One minute you're a well-respected federal judge based in Washington state. The next, you're being called "so-called."

The judge's ascent to fame was caused by his temporarily blocking of President Donald Trump's immigration ban, which was opposed by many tech companies. Trump's executive order suspended immigration to the US from seven countries: Iran, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia and Libya.

The president wasn't pleased by Robart's Friday ruling and on Saturday took to Twitter to berate him.

On Sunday, when an appeals court rejected the government's attempt to restore the ban, Trump went back to Twitter to attack the judge.

"Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad!" he tweeted.

What some might also find bad is the notion that a president could blame, say, a terrorist attack on a judge ruling against him. Many people's impression of the Constitution is that the court system exists to offer some sort of check and balance against overreach from other branches.

And it's not as if Judge Robart is a Democratic appointee. He was appointed by George W. Bush.

The judge's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump, though, added another tweet: "I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult!"

I fear that many people will be examining many things very carefully in the coming weeks and months. Just in case something happens, you understand.

