Greg Baker / AFP/Getty Images

Huawei's US launch of its budget-friendly home solar panel option could be impacted by new US tariffs on China introduced under President Donald Trump.

The Chinese company's FusionHome solar panels were due to launch in the US by the end of summer, Reuters reports. They were expected to cost $100 to $200 less than other panels -- which generally cost between $1,000 and $1,500.

However, the Trump administration's 25 percent tariffs on Chinese goods -- which may go into effect on Thursday -- will impact the Huawei product, analysts told Reuters. This would give rivals SolarEdge and Enphase Energy an advantage as they've increased production outside China.

Neither Huawei nor the White House immediately responded to requests for comment.

In February, US intelligence officials advised Americans not to purchase Huawei products, for fear they could be being used to spy for the Chinese government.

US and Chinese officials are trying to rekindle trade talks in Washington this week, CBS reports, but economists aren't expecting major breakthroughs.

Executives from American companies told trade officials about their concerns during the first of six days of hearings on the administration's China tariffs plan -- saying the US isn't equipped to produce many materials that they need in their products, according to the New York Times.

White House officials previously tried to reassure representatives from the tech industry that the President's tariffs will ultimately help their businesses.