Trump revealed as Facebook's biggest political advertiser

President Donald Trump and his political action committee spent $274,000 on Facebook ads since early May, making him the social network's biggest political advertiser.

The amount spent is far higher than the runner up spender, Planned Parenthood Federation of America, which put a little more than $188,000 into ads in the same timeframe, reported the New York Times..

The numbers were laid out by a New York University research team, which studied 267,000 Facebook ads with political content after the social media giant started archiving them in May.

The publicly viewable archive was among the features added by Facebook to increase transparency.

The research shows that ads purchased by the president and the Trump Make America Great Again committee were viewed by 37 million people since May. Planned Parenthood's ads had been seen by 24 million.

"Overall, we applaud Facebook's efforts to improve political advertising transparency on their platform and we hope that they continue to improve these efforts," the researchers wrote.

Neither the White House nor the Trump Make America Great Again committee immediately responded to requests for comment.

On Tuesday, Facebook joined Twitter and Google in apologizing to Congress for mistakes regarding political content on their platforms, but denied any political bias.

