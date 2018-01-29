On Monday's podcast, we talk about:
- The Trump administration looking into nationalizing 5G networks in the US.
- Apple's iPhone X production reportedly getting axed in half
- Accessible Olli, the self-driving shuttle focused on helping people with disabilities
Trump looks to make a nationalized 5G network (The 3:59, Ep. 346)
