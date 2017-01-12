Twitter teaming with PBS to stream Trump's inauguration

Photo by Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

Twitter will be live-streaming President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

The social network said Thursday it's partnering with PBS NewsHour to cover the Jan. 20 festivities in Washington, DC. The six-hour coverage will be anchored by Judy Woodruff and feature several correspondents and analysts commenting on the swearing-in ceremonies of Trump and soon-to-be vice president Mike Pence on the steps of the US Capitol, speeches, the parade and Trump's official arrival at the White House.

While Twitter wasn't at the table with other tech companies at a recent meeting with Trump, the social network is remaining consistent with its live-streaming coverage of major US political events including the Republican and Democratic conventions. Inauguration coverage can be seen at inauguration.twitter.com and @NewsHour.

Sara Just, NewsHour's executive producer, said in a statement the transition of power to a new president is "a powerful moment" in America's democratic process.

"And this year, it comes at a time when the country is embroiled in political discourse like we have rarely seen," she said. "Streaming public broadcasting's thoughtful coverage on Twitter will allow more Americans to experience the inauguration and join in discussion around it."

While the inauguration organizer has said he plans to capitalize on Trump's celebrity, who will actually show up is entirely another matter.