Trump can't block you on Twitter, but he sure wants to

Getty Images

If you thought a court ruling would stop President Donald Trump from blocking people on Twitter, you thought wrong.

On Monday, the US Justice Department said that it would appeal a federal judge's ruling that President Donald Trump may not legally block Twitter users from his account on the social media platform, reported Reuters.

The White House and the Justice Department didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Seven Twitter users sued Trump last July after he blocked them on the social media platform. Lawyers from the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, which sued on behalf of the plaintiffs, argued that the President's action violated their First Amendment rights.

"We're pleased that the White House unblocked our clients from the President's Twitter account but disappointed that the government intends to appeal the district court's thoughtful and well-supported ruling," said Jameel Jaffer in an emailed statement, executive director of the Knight Institute. "We look forward to defending the ruling in the Second Circuit."

US District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald ruled on May 23 this year that public officials may not block people from their Twitter accounts because of their expressed political views, including the President himself.

The Justice Department lawyers argued that Trump's First Amendment rights allowed him to block people, but Buchwald rejected the argument.

If Trump really doesn't like someone, all he could do is to "mute" them.

First published June 5, 6:41 a.m. PT.

Update at 6:56 a.m. PT: Adds Knight Institute statement.