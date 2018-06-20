Trump reverses family separation policy after tech, political backlash

The Washington Post/Getty Images

Bowing to pressure from the tech industry and politicians, President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he plans to stop the separation of immigrant families at the US-Mexico border.

"I'll be signing something in a little while that's going to do that," Trump said during a Wednesday meeting with members of Congress at the White House, reports CBS News. "I'll be doing something that's somewhat preemptive and ultimately will be matched by legislation I'm sure."

While it will not reverse the "zero-tolerance" policy on immigration, Trump is expected to sign an executive order that will let families to be held together during prosecution and deportation, according to CBS News.

The Trump administration earlier this year began enforcing a policy that separated members of families that cross US borders illegally. The move has resulted in the US government sending thousands of children to holding camps around the country, images of which have sparked international outrage, even from within Trump's own party.

On Monday, tech companies began issuing statements condemning the Trump administration's actions. Someone even added Trump's policies to Wikipedia's entry on concentration camps (though it's being reviewed).

This is a developing story.