Feds drop order to unmask anti-Trump Twitter account

Andrew Burton, Getty Images

Well, that was quick.

Twitter on Friday dropped a lawsuit against the US government after the Justice Department withdrew a summons demanding the identity of people behind a Twitter account critical of President Donald Trump. Twitter had just filed its lawsuit on Thursday.

"Because the summons has now been withdrawn, Twitter voluntarily dismisses without prejudice all claims," the social media site's attorneys wrote in a legal filing to the court Friday. The Department of Justice didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump administration was trying to unmask the people behind @ALT_USCIS, saying the Twitter account "could have a grave chilling effect on the speech of that account in particular and on the many other 'alternative agency' accounts that have been created to voice dissent to government policies." USCIS is the acronym for United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, which is part of Department of Homeland Security.



The account, which has more than 150 thousand followers, calls itself the "Immigration resistance" and states it doesn't represent DHS or USCIS. It has been twitting messages highly critical of the Trump administration on immigration and other matters.