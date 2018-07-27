Trump admin reportedly meeting with Facebook, Google to craft web privacy rights

James Martin/CNET

An online privacy protection proposal may see the light of day this fall.

The Trump administration is working on a proposal to protect internet users' privacy, The Washington Post reported. The Commerce Department has been meeting with representatives from Facebook , Google , AT&T , Comcast and other tech companies, as well as consumer advocates over the past month, according to the report.

The government reportedly plans to release a first draft this fall that outlines internet users' rights, including basic guidelines on how companies should collect and handle consumers' private information. The blueprint could become the basis for the United States' first online privacy law.

This comes on the heels of several Silicon Valley controversies involving accessing user data without consent, such as Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal, where millions of users' information was stolen, and Google's Gmail letting third-party app developers access your emails.

In June, California implemented the the toughest data privacy law in the country. The bill, California Consumer Privacy Act or AB 375, lets consumers ask for the data a company has collected on them and to whom that data has been sold. The bill will take effect at the beginning of 2020. State officials will work with the attorney general's office to come up with an enforcement plan.

The possibility that other states might follow California's footprints has made some tech and telecommunication companies more willing to work with federal lawmakers, said the Post .

Facebook, Google, AT&T and Comcast didn't immediately respond to requests for comment. Neither did the National Association of Consumer Advocates, the Commerce Department and the White House.

