Trump accuses Google of rigging search results to favor 'bad' news

President Donald Trump says Google search results for "Trump News" show only negative coverage about him.
The results show "only the viewing/reporting of Fake New (sic) Media," the president tweeted early Tuesday. He said it's a "very serious situation" that "will be addressed!"
"In other words, they have it RIGGED, for me & others, so that almost all stories & news is BAD. Fake CNN is prominent. Republican/Conservative & Fair Media is shut out. Illegal? 96% of … " he wrote in the first of two tweets at 5:24 a.m. ET.
" ...results on 'Trump News' are from National Left-Wing Media, very dangerous. Google & others are suppressing voices of Conservatives and hiding information and news that is good. They are controlling what we can & cannot see. This is a very serious situation-will be addressed!" he continued.
Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Earlier this month, Trump accused social media companies of "totally discriminating against Republican/Conservative voices" in a series of tweets following far-right conspiracy theorist and Infowars host Alex Jones being banned from several major tech platforms.
On Friday, Trump developed this point by saying that social media companies "are silencing millions of people" and said that people must be allowed to "figure out what is real, and what is not, without censorship!"
The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
