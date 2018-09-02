Truck full of Axe body spray explodes, and Twitter smells a joke

Call it an Axe-ident.

A truck filled with cans of Axe body spray caught fire on Interstate 35 in Belton, Texas, on Friday, and the aerosol cans began to explode, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

No one was injured, WDRB-TV reported, although the highway was shut down for hours.

But this wouldn't be making national news if it were just any product accident. This was Axe, (known in the UK and Australia as Lynx), which has an oft-mocked public image of being a strong-smelling product overused by teen boys desperate to attract dates.

So of course, Twitter users immediately recognized something smelled funny.

Truck carrying Axe body spray explodes in Texas: https://t.co/4TKDuacDGV pic.twitter.com/xzFRwLLECr — WDRB News (@WDRBNews) September 1, 2018

Where are all the women running in the direction of the wreckage as seen in their advertisements?? — Sonia Rebelo (@MariaSinfonica) September 1, 2018

Hopefully, no one was injured, no one was uncontrollably turned on, and at least one newspaper headline refers to it as "The Axe-ident" — KingOfPies (@RegalPastry) September 1, 2018

Most people run away from Axe body spray, but first responders run towards it. #TrueHeroes https://t.co/pH8MiUV1rC — Tim Brisson™ (@timbrisson) September 2, 2018

Years from now, people will drive that highway and silently wonder why that one stretch of it makes them feel douchy beyond words. — SATIRE - SEVS / DFS (@SATIRE_SEVS_DFS) September 1, 2018

You know a lot men who drove near the accident got home having 2 explain they didn't stop at strip club. — Craigrm (@Craigrm5) September 2, 2018

I thought axe body spray stopped destroying lives after high school. https://t.co/xqmDnMMkZ2 — Zachary Bell (@zacharyebell) September 2, 2018

UPDATE: The explosion has been ruled deliberate act, most likely carried out by a middle school teacher, who, quite frankly, had enough. — lawprofblawg (@lawprofblawg) September 2, 2018

It was an EX-BRO-SION? — Mo Fei Chen (@DynaMoChen) September 2, 2018

That highway be smelling like hollister — Kaylee Bond (@KayleeBond5) September 2, 2018

It’s good that nobody was hurt. It’s also good that there is less Axe body spray out there. — sirons (@sirons1) September 2, 2018

I was stuck in this traffic. Can confirm it smelled of 8th grade. — Eric Kusin (@EKusin) September 2, 2018

And one Twitter user is predicting the explosion could turn up in a future comic book.