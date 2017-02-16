Troubled HTC drops low-end phones

Enlarge Image CNET

HTC needs to make money, and that isn't going to happen with low-end phones.

That was the company's message during an earnings call, as reported by Phone Scoop. Instead, the ailing Taiwanese phonemaker will aim for mid-range devices (like this HTC Bolt and U Play) and high-end phones, like the glass HTC U Ultra).

HTC said it would still sell the low-end phones that are already at retailers -- it isn't yanking back handsets -- and it will continue to support those devices for people who already own them. But dropping bottom-rung phones from its lineup will help HTC focus on more profitable handsets further upmarket.

In addition, cutting those devices -- where HTC wasn't able to compete -- means that HTC will pare back its volume of phones for 2017 and focus on six or seven devices total. On the high end, HTC faces fierce competition against Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei and Sony, for example.

HTC is expected to announce the premium HTC 11, which is rumored to come with the coveted Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. If announced in March or April, the phone would directly battle Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S8 and the LG G6.

