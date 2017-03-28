See tropical cyclone Debbie rage in riveting space station video

Tropical cyclone Debbie blasted into Australia's northeast coast Tuesday, bringing devastating winds and rain. The astronauts on board the International Space Station got a dramatic view of the burgeoning storm, and NASA released a video showing the powerful system from orbit.

The video lasts nearly eight minutes and shows the curve of the planet as Debbie comes into view. The perspective makes the cyclone's circular formation look absolutely huge. The eye is clearly visible at the center.

Debbie is already weakening after making landfall, but flash-flooding concerns remain.

The ISS perspective on Earth weather is always fascinating. NASA released an astounding time-lapse video of three separate hurricanes in 2016.