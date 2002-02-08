Travelocity, Northwest ink agreement

Travelocity and Northwest Airlines said Friday that they have signed a marketing agreement. The deal will give Travelocity customers access to specials from the airline, such as sale fares. Travelocity customers will also get access to Northwest's Internet check-in service, which enables passengers to print boarding passes before they come to the airport through Northwest's Web site. Financial terms of the deal were not released.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.