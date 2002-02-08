CNET también está disponible en español.

Tech Industry

Travelocity, Northwest ink agreement

Travelocity and Northwest Airlines said Friday that they have signed a marketing agreement. The deal will give Travelocity customers access to specials from the airline, such as sale fares. Travelocity customers will also get access to Northwest's Internet check-in service, which enables passengers to print boarding passes before they come to the airport through Northwest's Web site. Financial terms of the deal were not released.

