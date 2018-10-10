Insurance company Travelers is selling home security kits on Amazon

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Travelers is setting up shop, digitally speaking, on Amazon.

The insurance company will offer smart home security kits, home insurance and risk management information via what it's calling a digital storefront in partnership with Amazon, Travelers said Wednesday.

"Smart home technology is making it easier for all of us to monitor our homes and help protect us from some of the most common causes of damage," Michael Klein, executive vice president at Travelers, said in a statement.

Screenshot by CNET

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The kits come with security cameras, motion detectors, water leak sensors, a smart home hub and an Echo Dot smart speaker, depending on your price range. Kits range from $135 to $320 for Travelers customers.

Travelers also offers two Alexa skills to help policyholders with bills and payments or with property maintenance and home safety tips.